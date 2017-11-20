One Injured After West Charlotte Shooting

One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in West Charlotte.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Westone Drive on Sunday night. Police responded to the scene after reports of shots were made.

When officers arrived they found one person suffering from injuries that were described as being life-threatening. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

No suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.