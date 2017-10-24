One Injured But Children Safe After Home Shooting

One person was injured after a shooter shot at a house occupied by children in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Reports indicated that the shots were fired in northwest Charlotte at a residence in the 5100 block of Brooktree Drive.

When police arrived on the scene they found a woman sugffering from serious gunshot injuries that are considered life-threatening. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Investigations suggest that shots were fired into the house, possibly from outside. Several children were inside the home at the time of the incident but were uninjured.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.