One Injured During Armed Robber in Kings Mountain

One man was injured during an armed robbery that took place in Kings Mountain on Monday.

The armed robbery occurred in the 100 block of North Cansler Street. Reports indicated that the victim was sitting in his green Chrysler 300 when a man approached him holding a gun and demanding money. The victim fought back, and struggled with the suspect. During the struggle, the gun was fired and struck the victim in the hand.

After the fight, the suspect, who police simply described as a black male, was able to flee the scene in the victim’s Chrysler 300. The victim contacted police, and was then taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Police are now searching for the suspect and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 7004-481-8477.