One Injured in Attempted Murder in Rock Hill

One person has been injured in what police are calling an attempted murder in Rock Hill.

The incident took place on Friday night at around 8:00 p.m. According to police reports, the shooting was reported shortly afterwards, and police responded to the location near Northside Recreation Center on Cauthen Street. Police say that the recreation center was not open at the time of the shooting.

When police arrived, they found one person suffering from gunshot injuries to the arm. The victim was transported to the hospital, but the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. The name of the victim has not been released.

Detectives investigating the incident have announced that the shooting was an attempted murder. Police have not yet made any arrests or released the names of any suspects. The motive has also not been released.