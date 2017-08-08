One Injured in East Charlotte Shooting

One person has been injured in a shooting that occurred on Monday evening in east Charlotte.

According to police, a woman and a man were in a home in the 7000 block of Breeders Cup Circle near Robinson Church Road when an altercation broke out between them. The woman reportedly got a gun and shot the man in the leg.

Police were called to the scene just before 6:00 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of wounds that are non-life-threatening.

The woman was arrested shortly after the incident. Police have not yet released her name. The case is being investigated currently by domestic violence detectives who are interviewing the victim.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.