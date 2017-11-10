One Injured in East Charlotte Shooting

One person has been injured in a shooting that took place in east Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. Police with the CMPD responded to a shooting that was reported as being in the 6300 block of Albemarle Road near a McDonald’s. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of these wounds. No other injuries were reported in the case.

During the shooting, a vehicle was also struck by bullets.

Police have not identified the victim or any suspects in the case. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.