One Injured in East Charlotte Shooting

Was person has been injured in a shooting in east Charlotte.

Police were called to the scene after reports of the shooting came in on Thursday afternoon. The incident reportedly occurred in the 9200 block of Harrisburg Road.

The victim was discovered with life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Initial investigations have revealed that the incident was a drive-shooting. Witnesses told police that the shots rained from the passing vehicle and struck the victim.

Police have not released any information regarding possible suspects. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.