One Injured in east Charlotte Shooting

One man was injured after a shooting that took place Friday morning in east Charlotte.

According to reports, the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Audrey Street. Police were called to the scene at approximately 10:15 a.m. The victim, whom police have not identified, was found with a gunshot wound to his left upper leg. The 55-year-old victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.

The injuries are described as non-life-threatening, and the patient is expected to be okay.

Neighbors in the area said that they heard three gunshots near the time of the incident, but police have not yet identified any suspects in the case. Investigations are ongoing, and anyone who knows anything about the case is asked to call 704-334-1600.