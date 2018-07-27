One Injured in Friday Morning Shooting

Investigations are taking place after one person was injured in a shooting that took place on Friday morning.

The shooting took place at the Economy Inn near the intersection of Reagan Drive and West Sugar Creek Road. Police responded to the area at around 4:00 a.m. after the victim had been shot, and were able to interview him.

According to the victim, he was walking near the motel on his way to a store when a car drove by at a fast speed. A suspect inside the car began firing shots at the victim, who was struck in the hand as well as the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital after the incident to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to identify possible suspects as well as discover the motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made, but police said that they have a description for the suspect’s vehicle. It was described as being a green Crown Victoria.

CMPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.