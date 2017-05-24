One Injured in Gastonia Shooting

One man has been injured in a shooting that occurred in Gastonia on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near Oakwood Street and Trexlar Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police reported that the man had been attempting to free his vehicle from a ditch on Oakwood Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim was found near the area of the shooting and was rushed to CaroMount Regional Medical Center to be taken into surgery for injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

In the meantime, investigators are searching the area for clues that may lead to a suspect or suspects. Members of the Gastonia Police Department were combing the area at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact local police.