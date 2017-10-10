One Injured in Monday Night Shooting

One person was injured in a shooting that took place on Monday night in Charlotte.

The incident occurred in south Charlotte in the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue, an area of town which is usually bustling with shoppers and locals. Police were called to the area shortly after 10:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. This victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Several hours later, on Tuesday morning, police arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting. The suspect was identified as 60-year-old John Edward Jeeter. He was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in addition to charges relating to the shooting.