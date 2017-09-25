One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Robbery

Police are investigating after one person was injured in a robbery that occurred in northwest Charlotte on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the morning on September 24. Police were called to the scene of a robbery that had taken place in the 4800 block of Brookshire Boulevard. When police arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg as a result of the robbery.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated for injuries that were described as being non-life-threatening.

Police have not released the name of the victim or whether any suspects were arrested or have been identified. Investigations in connection to the crime are ongoing.