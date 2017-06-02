One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Shooting

Police are investigating after one person was shot in northwest Charlotte on Friday.

The incident occurred on Oregon and Rozzelles Ferry road on Friday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene they found one person suffereing from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries that were described as being life-threatening.

Police have not yet released whether they have any suspects in the case. The incident comes on the heels of another shooting that occurred on Monday and resulted in the injury of one person and the death of another. In that case one person was arrested for robbery and conspiracy to robbery, but police have not yet said whether Friday’s shooting is in any way related to the incident on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.