One Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting

CMPD is investigating after one person was injured on Wednesday night in an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred at around 10:15 p.m. in southeast Charlotte. According to police, the incident began in a location near I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill after police had identified a stolen vehicle with a suspect inside the car. The incident continued to the intersection of Wendover Road and Monroe Road where the shooting took place.

Police attempted a traffic stop of the suspect, but the driver of the stolen vehicle resisted, ramming the car into several other vehicles including police cruisers.

At this point, Officer David Harvey, who has worked with the CMPD for approximately six years, fired his weapon at the suspect, striking him in the hand. The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Information was later released on the suspect, who was identified as 30-year-old Nicholas Poulos. According to reports, Poulos was wanted on several other charges in Mecklenburg County including a felony charge of probation violation, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition to these charges, the suspect will be served upon release of the hospital with charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of damage to property, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

CMPD chief of police, Chief Putney released a statement saying that at this point in the investigations, there are still more questions than answers. Officer David Harvey has been placed on administrative leave as is the usual protocol in such situations. Meanwhile, investigations continue to determine if Harvey followed all protocol during the incident.