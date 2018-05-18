One Injured in Rock Hill Shooting

One person was injured in a shooting that took place in Rock Hill on Thursday.

Police were called to an apartment in Rock Hill just after 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim a short distance away in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn and Suites hotel on Old Springdale Road near Dave Lyle Boulevard just northeast of Interstate 77. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was then treated for the multiple gunshot wounds.

Initial investigations revealed that the shooting had taken place in a nearby apartment. Witnesses to the event heard gunshots and saw three men fleeing the scene shortly afterwards.

Police attempted to locate the suspects using K-9 units, but no arrests have been made.

Officers have not released any information regarding the victim of this crime.