One Injured in Shooting in North Charlotte

One person was injured after a shooting which occurred early Friday morning in north Charlotte.

According to reports, shots were fired into a home in the 1000 block of Kohler Avenue at approximately 2:00 a.m. Police responded to the scene and found a woman in the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim reported that she had been sitting inside the living room of her home when someone fired shots, striking her in the arm.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Police have not released the names of any suspects in the case and have not made any arrests.