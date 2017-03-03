One Injured in Shooting in Northeast Charlotte

One person was injured after a shooting that took place in University City on Friday morning.

The incident occurred in parking lot of a shopping center in the 9500 block of Pinnacle Drive near West Mallard Creek Church Road. Police were called to the scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. They arrived to find a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, a fight broke out between the victim and the suspect. During the conflict, the suspect took out a gun and fired on the victim, striking them.

The victim is expected to be okay, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet made any arrests with regards to the shooting.