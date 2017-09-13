One Injured in Shooting Near Monroe Road

One person has been injured and hospitalized after a shooting that took place near Monroe Road on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. According to police, the incident happened near the Park Expo Center where celebrations had been taking place after Vi Lyles’s victory in the Democratic mayoral primary.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Gene Avenue where the shooting occurred. According to the victim, he and another man had been sitting in a vehicle in front of their residence when several suspects approached them and began shooting.

During the incident, one of the men in the car was struck in the leg with a bullet. The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

According to reports, two people were detained in the aftermath of the incident. Authorities have not said whether these two individuals will be charged.

Investigations are now taking place to determine why the shooting occurred and whether there is any connection between the victim and the suspects.