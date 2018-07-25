One Injured in South Charlotte Stabbing

One person was injured in a stabbing that occurred in south Charlotte.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning at around 5:30 a.m. According to reports, the victim was stabbed and then moved or was moved to the 100 block of East Woodlawn Road and Nations Crossing Road. Police arrived at this location to find the suspect suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was then transported to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release the location where they believe the victim may have been stabbed, but they do think that the stabbing occurred at a location separate to where they were found.

Police have not released any information regarding possible suspects, and it is unknown at this time whether any have been identified.

CMPD is asking anyone with information on the stabbing to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.