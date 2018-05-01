One Injured in Southwest Charlotte Shooting

One person has been injured in a shooting that took place in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at a location near the intersection of South Tyron Street and Thornfield Road. Police were called to the scene at around 10:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg. The victim reportedly went to a nearby home for help. The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have yet been made in connection to the incident. Police have not released any information regarding suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.