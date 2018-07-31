One Injured in Tuesday Morning Shooting

One person has been injured in a shooting that took place in University City on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Old Steine Road near the intersection of W.T. Harris Boulevard. Police were called to the area at the Elan apartments, and found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. No information regarding his condition has been released at this time.

Police have not released whether any suspects have been identified, but are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.