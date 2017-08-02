One Injured in Wednesday Morning Shooting

Police are investigating after one man was injured in a shooting that took place in south Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 4100 block of Stacy Boulevard. Police were called to the area just after 7:00 a.m. in response to shooting. When they arrived they discovered that a one man had been shot and then taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that have been reported as being life-threatening. The man was reportedly struck in both the arm and the stomach.

According to police who are investigating the incident, the wounded man, who was identified as 42-year-old Bimanbu Tchendo knew each other. In addition, this was not the first altercation that the two have had. During Wednesday’s incident, Tchendo had visited his neighbor when an altercation with him began. The shooter is now being interviewed by police and has told them that the shooting was done in self-defense.

Probing into the victim’s background has revealed a history of arrest, with four arrests taking place in less than three years for charges such as theft and damaging property. Three days before the incident, Tchendo had also been arrested for threatening the homeowner who administered the shots on Wednesday. Members of the neighborhood say that he has a 13-year history of harassing other residents of the street by stealing packages, bicycle, and lawnmowers from their yards.

Police have not decided whether anyone will be charged in connection with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.