One Injured in West Charlotte Shooting

One person was injured in a shooting that took place in west Charlotte.

The incident took place on Sunday night at approximately 8:00 p.m. Police responded to the 900 block of Lynn Street after a call was made reporting a shooting.

One person was on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center Main Campus for treatment. No information was released regarding the victim’s condition.

Investigations are now taking place, but police have not said whether they have identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this or other incidents can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.