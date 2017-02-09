One Injured in West Charlotte Shooting

One person was seriously injured in a shooting that took place in west Charlotte on Tuesday.

The man had been walking west on West Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the suspect pulled up behind him in a vehicle and fired shots towards the man, striking him in the backside.

The victim ran towards the West Boulevard Charlotte Mecklenburg library and entered it to ask for help. After he entered the library, officials were called to the scene. The victim was briefly treated at the scene for his injuries, and then taken in an ambulance to Carolinas Medical Center.

Police interviewed the suspect on the way to the hospital to try and get more information on who the suspect could be. It is unknown at this time whether police have acquired a description of the car that was involved in the shooting, but police say that they have not yet identified any suspects in the case.

Medical personnel say that the victim is expected to survive the ordeal.