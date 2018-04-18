One Injured in York County Shooting

One person has been injured in a shooting in York County.

Police arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of Bowling Green Drive early on Wednesday morning after reports of a shooting. One victim was discovered at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital in Gaston County where he is being treated for the injuries. His condition is unknown.

According to police reports, the shooting took place at around 2:00 a.m. just north of Clover near the Gaston County border.

Investigations are now taking place with forensics, officers, and detectives on the scene. Officers have not released the motive for the shooting, and have not said whether a suspect has been identified.