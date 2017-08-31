One Killed in Charlotte’s 62nd Homicide

One person was killed in a shooting that marks Charlotte’s 62nd homicide of the year.

The homicide occurred on Wednesday night in the 4000 block of Uppergate Lane near Shamrock Drive just after 7:30 p.m. According to police, the suspect and the victim, who is not being identified until family is notified, entered into an altercation. The argument escalated, and the suspect became violent, taking out a gun and shooting the victim.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting shortly afterwards, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD stated that arguments that escalate to the point of violence are among the most common causes of homicides that police have seen this year. It is oftentimes a matter of someone using violence to resolve an issue instead of using deescalation techniques.

Investigations are now taking place in connection to the homicide. Police have not stated whether a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.