One Killed in Hit-and-Run

A man has been killed following a hit-and-run accident.

The hit-and-run happened on Lawyers Road near Donnefield Drive. The accident took place late on Sunday night, after which the perpetrator drove off. Police have not yet released any possible suspects.

The victim was Corey Brown who was 25 years old. He was hit while walking across the road, and his body was found at the side of the road where it had rolled after the incident. MEDIC pronounced him dead at the scene and notified his family.

Police are now investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the CMPD.