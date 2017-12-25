One Killed in Lancaster Homicide

One person was killed in a homicide in Lancaster on Friday morning.

Investigations are now taking place after the victim was discovered in the early hours of Friday morning. According to reports, police arrived at the scene on Threatt Street just after midnight and pronounced the victim dead.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Antwan James.

No other details were given at this time, but authorities stated that the autopsy was performed on Friday morning, and that the case is being investigated as a homicide.