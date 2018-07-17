One Killed in Monday Homicide

One person was killed in a shooting near uptown on Monday.

Police responded to the 600 block of E. 16th Street near Little Sugar Creek Greenway after a shooting in the area. When police arrived, they found the body of 19-year-old Psi’keem Walker. According to reports, the victim had been shot in the back of the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case, and police have not released the names of any suspects, but they have said that they do not believe that the shooting was random. Investigations are taking place to determine what happened and who perpetrated the crime.

The homicide followed a weekend of unusual violence after a 6-year-old child was shot in the leg, and a teen was shot and killed on Sunday.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.