One Killed in North Charlotte Shooting

One person has been killed in a shooting that took place in north Charlotte on Monday afternoon.

According to police reports, the shooting began with an argument. The victim and the suspect were in the front yard of a home in the 9300 block of Feldbank Drive when the argument began. The altercation escalated until shots were fired. One person was struck by gunfire. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 25-year-old Demario Roddey on the ground in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have identified the suspect in this case. 16-year-old Tamerrian Anthony was found and arrested on Monday night and was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.