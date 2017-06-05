One Killed in North Charlotte Shooting

One man has been killed in a shooting that took place in north Charlotte, marking the 37th homicide since January.

The shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way. Police arrived at the Tanglewood Apartments in the area and found one man with gunshots wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, the victim knew the suspect, but police have not yet released the identity of the suspect, and have not said whether any suspects have been identified.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.