One Killed in Northeast Charlotte Shooting

One person was killed in an apparent shooting in northeast Charlotte.

Police arrived at the scene at approximately 6:21 a.m. on Wednesday morning after a call was made requesting service. According to police reports, a resident in the 4100 block of Atmore Street near East Sugar Creek Road saw a man laying on the ground at that same location.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information regarding the incident was limited as of Wednesday morning, but police did identify the victim as 37-year-old Damien Rashad Mack.

Police have not said whether any suspects have been identified or apprehended at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.