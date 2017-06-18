One Killed in West Charlotte Shooting

Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting that occurred in west Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Farmer Street. Police responded to a call reporting the shooting, and arrived to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnell pronounced him dead at the scene.

The case is still open and police have asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and officers did not say if they have any suspects at this time.

This homicide is the 43rd homicide of the year in Charlotte.