One Man Arrested in Connection to School Bus Shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man Friday who was involved in a gas station shooting, in which a school bus was hit by a bullet.

CMPD stated that detectives were tipped off that Nelson Handy III, 28, had been identified as one of the two shooters in the gas station surveillance footage. On Friday, Handy was found driving a vehicle on Statesville Road; CMPD agents attempted a traffic stop, but Handy refused to pull over, initiating a chase.

Not long after, Handy was arrested after the vehicle was tracked to Garnette Place.

Apart from minor scratches due to the broken window, no one was hurt as a result of the shot which hit the school bus. Mary Moss Brown, head of Charlotte Lab School, stated, “We feel incredibly lucky that everyone in our community is safe, and we are so grateful for the community support shown to our students, families, and school…”

Handy has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, failing to heed emergency lights, and fleeing to elude law enforcement. Detectives have also twenty warrants against Handy for shooting into occupied property, which are expected to be served on him by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information regarding the other shooter, please contact Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600.