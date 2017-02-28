One Man Injured After Shooting in North Charlotte

One man has been seriously injured in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Stonehenge lane in the North Division of Charlotte. Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of an injury due to a shooting.

Authorities arrived on the scene to find a male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Medic treated the man at the scene before transporting him to Carolinas Medical Center for further treatment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting.