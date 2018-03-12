One Man Killed in East Charlotte Shooting

One man was killed during a shooting in east Charlotte on Monday morning.

The incident took place on Firelight Lane, near Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. Police responded to the area after shots were heard at an apartment in the area at approximately 8:00 a.m. When police arrived, they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, the male victim was inside the apartment with a woman. Police have not said whether the woman is suspected in the shooting, but investigations and interviews are taking place. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim or of any potential suspects.