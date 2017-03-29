One Man Killed in north Charlotte Shooting

One man was killed after a shooting that took place in north Charlotte.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting a little before 8:30 p.m. with reports of assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue in north Charlotte. Police arrived to find one person with life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Laymon Moore. According to reports, Moore had been walking along Catherine Simmons Avenue just across the street from Lincoln Heights Neigborhood Park when he was approached by a vehicle containing the suspects. An argument ensued after which shots were fired.

After shooting Moore, the suspects fled in the same vehicle.

Police are now investigating the homicide, and have not yet released the identification of any possible suspects.