One Man Shot During a Car Robbery in Charlotte

One man was shot after being robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just after midnight in south Charlotte. According to police, the victim was with his vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Lakemist Drive when two suspects arrived on the scene and held him at gunpoint while they robbed him of his car.

The two male suspects then shot the victim in the shoulder and then fled in the victim’s white Ford truck. Police arrived at the scene shortly afterward and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was then taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Police are now on the lookout for these two suspects as well as the stolen vehicle.