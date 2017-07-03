One Person Hospitalized After East Charlotte Shooting

One person was hospitalized with potentially fatal injuries after a shooting Sunday in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The incident occurred around noon on the 5300 block of Kimmerly Woods Drive. When officers responded to the call, they discovered a man lying in front of an apartment building with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Police stated they believe that the cause of the shooting was an argument.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

Police are still investigating the incident and urge anyone who may have information to call 704-334-1600.