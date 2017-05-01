One Person Injured After Charlotte Shooting

One person has been injured after a shooting that took place in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded on the scene in the 2600 block of Ravencroft Drive on Sunday just before 3:30 p.m. The shooting had taken place at Martin Luther King Park. Upon their arrival, police discovered one man suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he is being treated for injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Authorities stated that no arrests have been made in the case, and they did not say whether they have any suspects in mind. The identity of the victim was not released.