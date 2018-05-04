One Person Injured Following Gastonia Mall Shooting

One person has been injured following a shooting that took place in a Gastonia mall.

The shooting took place on Thursday evening at Eastridge Mall at 254 N. New Hope Road. Police were called to the scene shortly after 5:00 p.m. after a single shot was fired outside Belk.

Following the shooting, one person was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Belk remained open after the incident, but parts of the parking lot were roped off as investigations took place. Police interviewed witnesses to the shooting, but have not apprehended any suspects.

The incident does not appear to be random, and police are conducting thorough investigations to determine motive and cause of the shooting.