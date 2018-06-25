One Person Injured in Early Morning Shooting

One person was injured in a shooting that took place in the early hours of the morning on Monday.

The incident took place in the 5200 block of Swearngan Road near the intersection of Swearngan Road and Swearngan Ridge Court. The shooting occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. in northwest Charlotte. According to police, they responded to the area after reports of gunshots.

When police arrived, they discovered that one person had been shot, but the victim had already been taken with another individual from the scene.

The victim and the other person traveled to a QuickTrip near Brookshire Boulevard and Hovis Road. CMPD and medic met the victim there, and transported the victim to the Carolinas Medical Center. The victim was treated for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.