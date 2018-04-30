One Person Killed and Three Injured in Union County Shooting

One person has been killed and three others were injured in a shooting that occurred in Union County.

Police have determined that the shooting took place at an after party that was taking place in the 1500 block of Massey Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene, and found 22-year-old David Duncan Jr. already dead from injuries related to the shooting.

Three other individuals, identified as 49-year-old Rene Lowery, 41-year-old Joshua Robinson, and 26-year-old Jessica Gibson all arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Police quickly determined that all three were injured at the location on Massey Street at the after party. Lowery was released from the hospital after treatment, and both Gibson and Robinson were transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main in Charlotte for further treatment. Gibson was later released, but Robinson remains in critical condition

After initial investigations, Monroe Police and the State Bureau of Investigation issued a warrant for the arrest of 36-year-old Torey Brooks. He has been charged with first-degree murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police are now searching for the suspect, and ask anyone with information on the suspect to contact 911 or 704-282-4700.