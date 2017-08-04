One Person Killed in East Charlotte Homicide

Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting that occurred in east Charlotte on Thursday night.

Officers say that Charlotte’s 54th homicide of the year occurred near the intersection of Fugate Avenue and Monroe Road just after 8:00 p.m. Police were called to the scene after a caller reported that a vehicle had crashed into a pole at this location in east Charlotte, and that he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brief investigations revealed that the driver of the vehicle had been struck by a bullet that had come through the window causing the driver to lose control of the car. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Raymond James Johnson III.

Witnesses to the incident said that they heard approximately two shots before the car crashed into the pole. Police are now investigating the incident and say that they do not yet have any suspect leads and do not know what led to the shooting.

Members of the CMPD ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.