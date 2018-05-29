One Person Killed in Gaston County Car Accident

One person was killed in a car accident in Gaston County.

The car accident took place on Tuesday morning. Police investigating the incident said that the vehicle had been traveling on Hickory Grove Road when the driver lost control and the car plunged over the embankment to land on the railroad tracks 40 feet below the road.

When authorities arrived on the scene they found one person dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

Initial investigations have revealed that alcohol, drugs, and speed are all factors in the crash.

The identity of the person killed in the accident has not been released.