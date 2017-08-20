One Person Killed in Grier Heights Homicide

Police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Grier Heights on Saturday morning.

The shooting took place in the 3100 block of Grierton Court on Saturday just before 11:00 a.m. When police arrived at the scene at an apartment building near Randolph Road, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The victim was found on the ground outside the apartment building. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Another man was later found on the porch of an apartment building. He was also suffering from gunshot wounds but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased victim was identified as 22-year-old Washington Herman Ryles.

Detectives are now investigating the incident. They have released that the two victims and the suspect were all known to each other.

This is now the 58th homicide recorded in 2017 in Charlotte. Charlotte is on track to record nearly 30 more homicides than 2016’s count of 67.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.