One Person Killed in North Charlotte Shooting

One person has been killed following a shooting in north Charlotte.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Jennings Street at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night after shots were fired. Police arrived to find one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main Campus for treatment, but was later pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as 54-year-old Adam Truesdale.

Following initial investigations, detectives have determined that Truesdale and one other person were standing in the driveway of the home where the victim was found when the shooting occurred. further investigations are now taking place to determine if anyone witnessed the incident.

Police say that no arrests have been made, and they have not said whether they have identified any suspects. Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.