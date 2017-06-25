One Person Killed in Saturday Night Shooting

Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting that occurred on Saturday night in west Charlotte.

The shooting happened inside the Tropical Bar and Restaurant located in the 4700 block of Tuckaseegee Road at around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

After a call came in reporting a shooting, police arrived at the scene at the bar to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where paramedics attempted to treat his wounds. However, the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say that the victim and suspect were known to each other, but no arrests have been made and police have not identified the suspect, or revealed the identity of the victim.

The shooting marks the 47th homicide of 2017 in Charlotte.