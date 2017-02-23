One Robbed, One Kidnapped in Northeast Charlotte

Police say that a person was robbed and another was kidnapped from a home in northeast Charlotte on Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene in the 800 block of Thera Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. The call had been for an armed robbery. During the course of the robbery, several rounds were fired towards the home, leaving at least one bullet hole in the house.

Police say that during the course of the incident, another woman was kidnapped from the home. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect’s car, which enabled police to find the car and the kidnapped woman within a few hours. The suspect’s vehicle was found on Todd Road in west Charlotte.

Authorities believe that the incident was a domestic dispute case. They have identified all of the persons involved. No arrests have yet been made in the case.