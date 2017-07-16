One Seriously Injured in East Charlotte Shooting

One person has been seriously injured in a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Sunday.

The incident occurred just after 7:00 a.m. in the 5600 block of Paces Glen Avenue. Officers received a call reporting an incident with a weapon involved, and arrived on the scene to find one person injured.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were described as being life-threatening.

According to police, the suspect was a woman, and fled the scene shortly after shooting the victim. Police say that no arrests have been made at this time.